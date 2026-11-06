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Cook County

Health officials urge measles vaccination

8 days ago
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The Cook County Department of Public Health is urging parents and caregivers to make sure children are up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, noting that 4,852 measles cases have been reported nationwide in 2026 and recent infant deaths in Wisconsin and New York show the ongoing danger of this very contagious disease. Measles can cause severe complications and death, and vaccination is described as safe and highly effective protection. Learn more: EveryVaccineCounts.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cook County Department of Public Health

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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