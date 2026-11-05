Community Opportunity Expo offers free programs

The Community Opportunity Expo, hosted by What’s the Formula Mentoring Academy (WTFMA), will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 11:00 AM–3:00 PM at the Lansdowne Center, 1800 N 25th St, East St. Louis, IL 62204 with free admission and light refreshments. East St. Louis families and youth can sign up on site for incentivized programs, including The Adulting Program (ages 14–24) serving St. Clair County (including East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights, and Washington Park), an IT Career Pathway Program (ages 18–24) serving St. Clair and Madison Counties, This Grow Round (ages 8–22) serving Madison County, and DCFS Fatherhood Programs for all fathers in St. Clair and Madison Counties. Attendees who bring a full utility bill can be screened for up to 20% off their electric bill; more information: www.wtfma.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by East St. Louis School District 189