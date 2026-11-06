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📢 PHS names Elks Teen of the Month representatives
9 days ago
📢 PHS students named Elks Teen of the Month representatives
Princeton High School has announced its student representatives for the Mendota Elks Teen of the Month competition. These students will go on to compete with teens from other local schools for the overall Elks Teen of the Month honor.
PHS representatives are:
- Hayden Sayler – September
- Natalie Meyer – September
- Taylor Compton – October
- Joel Odell – November
- Danika Burden – November
- Braylon Clevenger – December
- Ava Kyle – December
The post is a recognition of these students’ selection; no further steps or sign-ups are listed for families or community members.
More Info: Elks Teen of the Month | Princeton Township High S...
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