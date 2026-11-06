📢 Princeton High School shares community-focused vision

📢 Princeton High School shares vision with community

Princeton High School recently shared a presentation with the Princeton Rotary Club about what’s happening at PHS and how the school is working with the community.

The school says its focus is on educating the whole child – not just academics and test scores, but also students’ social, emotional, character, and leadership growth. Current efforts include:

Expanding educational opportunities for students

for students Supporting student wellness

Investing in school facilities

Strengthening partnerships with families, local businesses, and community groups

PHS notes that a stronger school and a stronger Princeton go together, and that community support creates opportunities beyond the classroom.

Community members are invited to view the presentation shared with Rotary to see more details about these initiatives and how the school and town are working together.