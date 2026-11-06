📅 Teen First Chapter Friday: listen & craft at the library

Teens in grades 9–12 are invited to First Chapter Friday at the St. Charles Public Library – The Loft.

On Friday, November 6, 2026, from 4:00–5:00pm, you can craft while listening to the first few chapters of the YA book “Falling Like Leaves” by Misty Wilson.

Just head to St. Charles Public Library, The Loft at the event time and settle in for a relaxed after‑school hour of stories and creativity.