📅 Teen & Tween Video Game Club on 1st Saturdays

Got a gamer at home? The Tween & Teen Video Game Club meets on the 1st Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

It’s a relaxed morning of video games, friendly competition, and hanging out with other gamers. Kids can try different games, meet new friends, and see who comes out on top.

The club meets on:

September 5

October 3

November 7

Open to tweens and teens. Just bring your gamer and let them plug into some weekend fun!