📅 Drop-In Crochet & Knit Club for Experienced Crafters

Come hang out with other fiber arts lovers at the Messenger Public Library for a relaxed drop-in Crochet and Knit Club.

This program is for experienced crafters. You’ll:

Bring your own yarn, hooks/needles, and projects

Work on something cozy alongside others

Enjoy refreshments provided by the library

Food notice: Food may be used or served. If you have food allergies or dietary restrictions, tell a library staff member before the program and include details as a Special Note when you register.

Photography notice: By attending, you agree you may be photographed or recorded for library promotions. If you don’t want to be in photos or videos, just let a staff member know when you arrive.