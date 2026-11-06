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📅 Drop-in crochet & knit club for experienced crafters

8 days ago
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📅 Drop-In Crochet & Knit Club for Experienced Crafters

Come hang out with other fiber arts lovers at the Messenger Public Library for a relaxed drop-in Crochet and Knit Club.

This program is for experienced crafters. You’ll:

  • Bring your own yarn, hooks/needles, and projects
  • Work on something cozy alongside others
  • Enjoy refreshments provided by the library

Food notice: Food may be used or served. If you have food allergies or dietary restrictions, tell a library staff member before the program and include details as a Special Note when you register.

Photography notice: By attending, you agree you may be photographed or recorded for library promotions. If you don’t want to be in photos or videos, just let a staff member know when you arrive.

More Info: Drop-In Crochet and Knit Club | Messenger Public L...

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