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📅 Drop-in crochet & knit club for experienced crafters
📅 Drop-In Crochet & Knit Club for Experienced Crafters
Come hang out with other fiber arts lovers at the Messenger Public Library for a relaxed drop-in Crochet and Knit Club.
This program is for experienced crafters. You’ll:
- Bring your own yarn, hooks/needles, and projects
- Work on something cozy alongside others
- Enjoy refreshments provided by the library
Food notice: Food may be used or served. If you have food allergies or dietary restrictions, tell a library staff member before the program and include details as a Special Note when you register.
Photography notice: By attending, you agree you may be photographed or recorded for library promotions. If you don’t want to be in photos or videos, just let a staff member know when you arrive.
More Info: Drop-In Crochet and Knit Club | Messenger Public L...
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