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📅 St. Joseph Christmas Tree Lighting – Dec. 9 at 6 PM

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PcVy_1GoBHvDP00

📅 Village Christmas Tree Lighting at BJ Hackler Park

Kick off the holidays with the Village of St. Joseph Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at BJ Hackler Park.

Bring family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy:

  • The lighting of the Village Christmas Tree
  • Holiday music
  • Festive refreshments
  • A cozy evening of community cheer

Residents of all ages are invited. Just show up at BJ Hackler Park at 6:00 p.m. and enjoy the celebration.

The village looks forward to celebrating the season with you!

More Info: The Village of St. Joseph Christmas Tree Lighting ...

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