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📅 St. Joseph Christmas Tree Lighting – Dec. 9 at 6 PM
7 days ago
📅 Village Christmas Tree Lighting at BJ Hackler Park
Kick off the holidays with the Village of St. Joseph Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at BJ Hackler Park.
Bring family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy:
- The lighting of the Village Christmas Tree
- Holiday music
- Festive refreshments
- A cozy evening of community cheer
Residents of all ages are invited. Just show up at BJ Hackler Park at 6:00 p.m. and enjoy the celebration.
The village looks forward to celebrating the season with you!
More Info: The Village of St. Joseph Christmas Tree Lighting ...
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