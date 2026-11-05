📅 St. Joseph Christmas Tree Lighting – Dec. 9 at 6 PM

📅 Village Christmas Tree Lighting at BJ Hackler Park

Kick off the holidays with the Village of St. Joseph Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at BJ Hackler Park.

Bring family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy:

The lighting of the Village Christmas Tree

Holiday music

Festive refreshments

A cozy evening of community cheer

Residents of all ages are invited. Just show up at BJ Hackler Park at 6:00 p.m. and enjoy the celebration.

The village looks forward to celebrating the season with you!