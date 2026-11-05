🍽️ Mount Prospect Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Mount Prospect has some solid options right now if you like people, food, and fun evenings out. Here are a few flexible roles that could fit around school, another job, or family.

Employer: Not Rocket Science Trivia

Not Rocket Science Trivia Location: Mount Prospect, IL (in-person at local bars/restaurants)

(in-person at local bars/restaurants) Pay: $25.00 – $50.00 per hour (about $50 per game )

(about ) Type: Part-time, evenings

Run weekly trivia nights at the same bar or restaurant, keep the crowd engaged, and get paid for about 1.5 hours of hosting per game. They provide the questions, sound gear, and training; you bring a fun, upbeat attitude, a laptop or tablet, and reliable transportation. Flexible side gig where many venues also offer free food and drinks to the host.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Mount Prospect, IL

Pay Range: $16.40 – $19.40 per hour

Type: Full-time

Front-of-house and kitchen role where you greet guests, serve food, handle payments, and keep the restaurant clean. No experience? They offer hands-on paid training, free meals while working, flexible schedules, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off for eligible full-time staff. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, team-focused environment and want room to grow into leadership.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon. Jobs like these tend to fill fast once word gets around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.