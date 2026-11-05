📢 All 13 District 65 schools rated Commendable or better

📢 District 65 schools earn top marks on 2026 state report card

The 2026 Illinois School Report Card is out, and all 13 rated District 65 schools received a rating of Commendable or higher under the state’s new accountability system.

Six schools were rated Exemplary:

Dawes

Dewey

Orrington

Walker

Washington

Willard

Middle schools Chute, Haven, and Nichols were rated “Approaching Exemplary.”

Dawes Elementary was also named a 2026 Governor's Blue Ribbon School, one of just 24 schools in Illinois recognized for success in closing achievement gaps.

District 65 notes that while work continues, students are showing progress in literacy, improving math growth, and stronger attendance for the fourth year in a row.

If you have a child in District 65 or live in Evanston/Skokie, this is a good time to check your school’s report card and celebrate the gains.