🍽️ Multiple Wilmington Food Service Jobs Paying Up to $22/hr

Wilmington’s travel stop scene is busy, and that means steady food service work with room to grow. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly customers, and clear pay rates, these are worth a look.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Wilmington, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour

Perks: Company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, career development, hiring immediately

Work in the deli area, prep salads, sandwiches, and snacks, and keep the coffee and fountain bar stocked and clean. No experience needed—they’ll train you and even cross-train you for cashier and other roles.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Wilmington, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, career development, hiring immediately

Great if you want fewer hours but the same solid benefits and training. You’ll help customers, prep deli items, and keep the food and drink areas fresh and stocked.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same role and details.)

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Wilmington, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour

Perks: Company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, career development, hiring immediately

This one is more front-of-house: take orders, run the register, and work different kitchen stations like grill or fry. Good fit if you like talking with people and keeping busy in a fast-paced restaurant setting.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.