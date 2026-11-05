📅 Mini Makers art program for preschool–K with caregiver

📅 Mini Makers art time for preschool–K kids

The Bartlett Public Library District is hosting Mini Makers, a hands-on art program for young children in preschool–kindergarten.

Kids will explore colors, shapes, and textures and create their own little masterpieces. One featured session is “A Handful of Acorns” on Nov. 3.

This program is for children with a caregiver — drop-offs are not allowed, so please plan to stay and participate with your child.

Registration is required.

If you need disability accommodations, contact the Administrative Office at adacoordinator@bartlettlibrary.org or call (630) 837-2855 at least five working days before the event.