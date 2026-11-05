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💻 Scott AFB IT Openings: Multiple Cleared Roles with Growth
Scott AFB is busy right now with cleared IT and cyber work, especially for folks who like hands-on engineering and cloud. If you’ve got (or can get) a Secret clearance, these are worth a look.
ISSE Security Engineer/Architect
- Employer: CDIT
- Location: Scott AFB, IL (Hybrid)
- Salary: $55,000 – $70,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret or TS required
Hands-on security engineering across DoD on-prem and cloud systems. You’ll work with STIGs, SCAP, Tenable, CyberArk, and support a Cybersecurity Architect while building deep vulnerability management and hardening skills. Strong fit if you have 3–5 years in security engineering and a CEH (DoD 8140 Basic tier).
Network Engineer II (Network Software Engineer Lead)
- Employer: I2X Technologies
- Location: Scott AFB, IL (On-site)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active DoD Secret required
Lead WAN network design, implementation, and sustainment for federal customers. You’ll work with Cisco/Juniper routers, VLANs, BGP/OSPF/ISIS, Palo Alto firewalls, F5, Splunk, and keep uptime at 99%+. Great for someone with a BS + 2–4 years, Security+ (IAT II), and strong routing/firewall chops.
Cloud Engineer 3–4 (Mid/Senior-Level)
- Employer: UNCOMN
- Location: Scott AFB, IL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Eligible for Secret (US citizenship required)
Design and run enterprise cloud infrastructure (AWS/Azure GovCloud) using Infrastructure as Code (Terraform/Bicep/ARM), CI/CD, and Linux administration. You’ll support containerized apps, identity & access (SAML/OAuth), and optimize cost and performance. Comes with flexible PTO from day one, immediate health coverage, 401k match, and training support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Scott AFB contractors often hire for potential and clearance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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