🚧 New stop signs added in Blackberry Creek subdivision

🚧 New stop signs in Blackberry Creek subdivision

The Village Board has approved changes to traffic signs in the Blackberry Creek subdivision after an engineering review found limited sightlines and a need for more traffic control.

New stop signs are being installed today. Please drive carefully in the area and be ready to stop at the updated intersections.

Stop signs will now be posted at:

Settler St at Souders Ave

Settler St at Beed Ave

Wheeler at Beed Ave

Motz St at Griffith Ave

Motz St at Pattee Ave

Motz St at Veteran Ave

Wise St at Republic Ave

Robinson St at Republic Ave

President St at Republic Ave

If you live in or drive through Blackberry Creek, watch for the new signs and remember to come to a full stop where posted.