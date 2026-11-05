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🚧 New stop signs added in Blackberry Creek subdivision
5 days ago
🚧 New stop signs in Blackberry Creek subdivision
The Village Board has approved changes to traffic signs in the Blackberry Creek subdivision after an engineering review found limited sightlines and a need for more traffic control.
New stop signs are being installed today. Please drive carefully in the area and be ready to stop at the updated intersections.
Stop signs will now be posted at:
- Settler St at Souders Ave
- Settler St at Beed Ave
- Wheeler at Beed Ave
- Motz St at Griffith Ave
- Motz St at Pattee Ave
- Motz St at Veteran Ave
- Wise St at Republic Ave
- Robinson St at Republic Ave
- President St at Republic Ave
If you live in or drive through Blackberry Creek, watch for the new signs and remember to come to a full stop where posted.
More Info: Blackberry Creek Subdivision Traffic Sign Updates ...
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