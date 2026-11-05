Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Sports

📅 November gymnastics class for ages 6–16

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vj497_1GnP2NHi00

📅 Gymnastics class for ages 6–16 this November

Kids in 1st grade and up (ages 6–16) can join a basic gymnastics class this November.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM (from the 2026-11-05T19:30:00 listing)
Location: Fire House Gym, 2506 Hiller Ridge Road, Johnsburg, IL 60051

This class covers:

  • Balance and flexibility
  • Headstands, handstands, and tumbling
  • Intro to gymnastics equipment: bars, beam, vault, and trampolines

Skills and progressions are taught on all events for beginner through advanced students.

If you have a school‑age child interested in gymnastics, you can sign them up for this November session at Fire House Gym.

More Info: Calendar • 1st Grade and Up Gymnastics - November ...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments