📅 November gymnastics class for ages 6–16

📅 Gymnastics class for ages 6–16 this November

Kids in 1st grade and up (ages 6–16) can join a basic gymnastics class this November.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM (from the 2026-11-05T19:30:00 listing)

Location: Fire House Gym, 2506 Hiller Ridge Road, Johnsburg, IL 60051

This class covers:

Balance and flexibility

Headstands, handstands, and tumbling

Intro to gymnastics equipment: bars, beam, vault, and trampolines

Skills and progressions are taught on all events for beginner through advanced students.

If you have a school‑age child interested in gymnastics, you can sign them up for this November session at Fire House Gym.