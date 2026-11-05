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📅 November gymnastics class for ages 6–16
4 days ago
📅 Gymnastics class for ages 6–16 this November
Kids in 1st grade and up (ages 6–16) can join a basic gymnastics class this November.
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM (from the 2026-11-05T19:30:00 listing)
Location: Fire House Gym, 2506 Hiller Ridge Road, Johnsburg, IL 60051
This class covers:
- Balance and flexibility
- Headstands, handstands, and tumbling
- Intro to gymnastics equipment: bars, beam, vault, and trampolines
Skills and progressions are taught on all events for beginner through advanced students.
If you have a school‑age child interested in gymnastics, you can sign them up for this November session at Fire House Gym.
More Info: Calendar • 1st Grade and Up Gymnastics - November ...
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