🏭 Mount Vernon, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mount Vernon’s plants are busy right now, and several local manufacturers are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Continental

Continental Location: Mount Vernon, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $55,683/year

Work with a robotic dry ice cleaning machine to clean tire molds and parts, keep presses running, and help spot defects before they become a problem. This role is active, hands-on, and comes with immediate benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and tire discounts in a large, global company.

Employer: Continental

Continental Location: Mount Vernon, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $55,683/year

Focus on quality checks for finished tires—inspecting, cutting sections for analysis, doing dock audits, and double-checking product before it ships. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like problem-solving, and want strong benefits and growth paths in a major tire plant.

Employer: Manner Polymers

Location: Mount Vernon, IL

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $23.50/hour

Run and monitor extrusion equipment, prep and label boxes or super sacks, collect samples for the lab, and keep the line clean and organized. This is a good match if you have 2+ years of manufacturing experience, like night shifts, and want steady overtime potential in a fast-paced plant.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has other openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.