📅 Dino-vember storytime & fossil craft for ages 2–5

📅 Dino storytime & craft for little kids

Bring your dino-loving little one to Matteson Area Public Library District for “Digging for Dinosaurs: Finding Fossils” on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:00–4:30 pm.

Kids ages 2–5 years old can enjoy dinosaur-themed books, songs, and a craft. This week’s activity is making a handprint fossil to take home.

There are 13 seats remaining, and registration is required.

Who it’s for: Children ages 2–5 with their caregivers. Where: Matteson Area Public Library District, at the corner of School Ave and 207th Street, a few blocks from Cicero Ave and Lincoln Highway.

Sign up online to save your child’s spot, then just show up a few minutes early for this 30-minute Dino-vember storytime.