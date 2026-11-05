📅 Free Toddler Tales storytime for ages 0–3

📅 Free Toddler Tales storytime at the library

Bring your little ones to Toddler Tales at the library, designed just for children from birth to age 3.

Kids and caregivers can enjoy:

Stories read aloud

read aloud Songs and rhymes

Other simple, fun activities

There is no fee to participate, and no library card is required.

Perfect for babies, toddlers, and the adults who love them to get out of the house, meet others, and build early literacy skills.

(Check the library’s event calendar for the specific date, time, and branch location for each Toddler Tales session.)