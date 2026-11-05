📢 Teen volunteering: decorate donation box & earn 1 hour

📅 Teen volunteer hour: decorate a donation box at the library

Teens are invited to the Wheaton Public Library to help decorate a donation box that will be used in the library for Cat Guardians. By taking part, you can earn one volunteer hour.

This is a library-sponsored teen volunteering event happening on November 5, 2026.

Note: The library may take photos in public areas and during events. Written permission is not required for staff to photograph groups or crowds, including children, in the building or at library programs.