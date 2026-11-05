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🍽️ Multiple Casino Food & Hospitality Jobs in East Hazel Crest
East Hazel Crest’s new casino scene is heating up, and so are the food and hospitality jobs. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and solid benefits, these are worth a look.
Booth Attendant
- Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality
- Location: East Hazel Crest, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$18.75/hour + benefits You’ll run the casino valet booth—greeting guests, handling keys, using the valet system, and keeping things moving smoothly. Good fit if you’re outgoing, can be on your feet, and don’t mind working nights, weekends, and holidays.
Kitchen Worker – Food Bazaar
- Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality
- Location: East Hazel Crest, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$20.63/hour + benefits Back-of-house role focused on dishwashing, cleaning, and keeping the kitchen and dining areas spotless. Great entry point if you’re reliable, don’t mind physical work, and want to get into casino food service.
Line Cook – Asian Noodle Bar
- Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality
- Location: East Hazel Crest, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.45–$22.75/hour + benefits High-volume cooking on the line—grill, sauté, broiler, and more—following recipes and keeping quality tight. Best for cooks with 2+ years experience who like a busy kitchen and want steady casino work.
Wind Creek is also doing on-the-spot interviews every Wednesday, 10 AM–12 PM, at the Hotel Lobby – Wind Creek Chicago Southland, 17300 S Halsted St, East Hazel Crest, IL 60429 (free parking, just show up). If one of these feels right, don’t wait—apply online and then swing by an open interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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