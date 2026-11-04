undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Illinois
Light rain midweek then dry, cooler in central IL
2 days ago
Central Illinois will see patchy drizzle on November 4, 2026, with a few showers north of I-72 from Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2026, through Thursday night, then dry weather for the next several days. Temperatures will trend lower over the next few days across the area. More information: https://t.co/9qoSwiHHLP
This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Lincoln IL
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.