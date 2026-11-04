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Illinois

Light rain midweek then dry, cooler in central IL

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIL38_1Gld1UTS00

Central Illinois will see patchy drizzle on November 4, 2026, with a few showers north of I-72 from Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2026, through Thursday night, then dry weather for the next several days. Temperatures will trend lower over the next few days across the area. More information: https://t.co/9qoSwiHHLP

This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Lincoln IL

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