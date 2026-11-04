📅 Monthly Family Paint & Sip art night at the library

📅 Family Paint & Sip – Succulent Pot Mica Painting

Once a month, families are invited to relax together and make art at this Family Paint & Sip program. You can grab a table, grab a cup, and create a succulent pot mica painting with your kids.

Please note:

Registration is required because space is limited.

because space is limited. Register each family member who wants to work on their own piece.

who wants to work on their own piece. If you’re sharing one piece , you only need to register one family member.

, you only need to register family member. This program is for children with an accompanying adult – no drop‑offs allowed.

– no drop‑offs allowed. If you arrive more than 15 minutes late , you may lose your seat and not be able to participate.

, you may lose your seat and not be able to participate. If you can’t attend, cancel at least 48 hours in advance. No‑shows may be put on a waitlist for future programs.

Check the library’s event page for the exact date, time, and branch location and to complete registration.