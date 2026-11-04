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📅 Monthly Family Paint & Sip art night at the library

2 days ago
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📅 Family Paint & Sip – Succulent Pot Mica Painting

Once a month, families are invited to relax together and make art at this Family Paint & Sip program. You can grab a table, grab a cup, and create a succulent pot mica painting with your kids.

Please note:

  • Registration is required because space is limited.
  • Register each family member who wants to work on their own piece.
  • If you’re sharing one piece, you only need to register one family member.
  • This program is for children with an accompanying adult – no drop‑offs allowed.
  • If you arrive more than 15 minutes late, you may lose your seat and not be able to participate.
  • If you can’t attend, cancel at least 48 hours in advance. No‑shows may be put on a waitlist for future programs.

Check the library’s event page for the exact date, time, and branch location and to complete registration.

More Info: Family Paint & Sip - Succulent Pot Mica Painting |...

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