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Woodstock
📅 Kids cartoon drawing class (ages 6–12) on Nov. 4
3 days ago
📅 Cartoon drawing class for kids ages 6–12
A Young Rembrandts – Cartoon Drawing (Fall II) class is happening on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 5:30 PM at the Dean Street Recreation Center, 1201 Dean St, Woodstock, IL 60098.
This session is for kids ages 6–12 who like to draw and have a good sense of humor. The class moves at a quick pace, and students complete several cartoon drawings in one sitting.
Kids will:
- Draw Cat and Dog Expressions to see how small line changes show big emotions
- Create fun Holiday Expressions for the season
- Practice Football Action Poses that focus on movement, gesture, and energy
If your child loves art and cartoons, this could be a fun mid-week activity at the local rec center.
More Info: Calendar • Young Rembrandts - Cartoon Drawing Fall...
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