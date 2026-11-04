📅 Kids cartoon drawing class (ages 6–12) on Nov. 4

📅 Cartoon drawing class for kids ages 6–12

A Young Rembrandts – Cartoon Drawing (Fall II) class is happening on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 5:30 PM at the Dean Street Recreation Center, 1201 Dean St, Woodstock, IL 60098.

This session is for kids ages 6–12 who like to draw and have a good sense of humor. The class moves at a quick pace, and students complete several cartoon drawings in one sitting.

Kids will:

Draw Cat and Dog Expressions to see how small line changes show big emotions

to see how small line changes show big emotions Create fun Holiday Expressions for the season

for the season Practice Football Action Poses that focus on movement, gesture, and energy

If your child loves art and cartoons, this could be a fun mid-week activity at the local rec center.