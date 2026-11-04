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📅 Pressed Flower Pumpkin craft for grades 4–8

2 days ago
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📅 Pressed Flower Pumpkin craft for grades 4–8

Kids in 4th–8th grade are invited to Prairie Trails Public Library to make pressed flower pumpkins for Thanksgiving decor with Ms. Desiree.

  • Date: Thursday, November 12
  • Time: 5:00 PM
  • Location: Prairie Trails Public Library, 8449 Moody Ave., Burbank, IL 60459
  • Who: Students in grades 4–8

Drop by with your child at 5 PM so they can enjoy a fun, creative craft and bring home a fall decoration.

More Info: Pressed Flower Pumpkins | Prairie Trails Public Li...

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