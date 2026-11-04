📅 Pressed Flower Pumpkin craft for grades 4–8

Kids in 4th–8th grade are invited to Prairie Trails Public Library to make pressed flower pumpkins for Thanksgiving decor with Ms. Desiree.

Date: Thursday, November 12

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Prairie Trails Public Library, 8449 Moody Ave., Burbank, IL 60459

Who: Students in grades 4–8

Drop by with your child at 5 PM so they can enjoy a fun, creative craft and bring home a fall decoration.