🛒 East Hazel Crest Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

East Hazel Crest is heating up with casino and retail roles that love people skills. If you like fast-paced work, clear pay, and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wind Creek Chicago Southland

Wind Creek Chicago Southland Location: East Hazel Crest, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.75/hour

Help guests with valet parking at the new casino, from greeting arrivals to handling keys and parking fees. This role is active and outdoors, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and bonus opportunities for full-time staff.

Employer: Wind Creek Chicago Southland

Wind Creek Chicago Southland Location: East Hazel Crest, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $20.65/hour

Work in the on-site retail shop helping guests with gifts and everyday items, plus Player’s Club sign-ups and rewards cards. Good fit if you like cash handling, staying on your feet, and steady guest interaction, with full-time benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Location: East Hazel Crest, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.40 – $27.60/hour

Lead the Player Services team handling cage cashiering, credit, and Players Club operations. This is a supervisory role with high-volume cash handling, staff scheduling, training, and guest issue resolution, plus a full benefits package and bonus opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.