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Ranked teams are on the Sunday women's college basketball schedule for 13 games, including the USC Trojans squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

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Top 25 Games - Sunday, November 15

Eastern Michigan at No. 12 Kentucky

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky Venue: Memorial Coliseum

Memorial Coliseum TV channel: ESPN Unlimited

Columbia at No. 19 Maryland

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: XFINITY Center

No. 3 USC vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Bon Secours Wellness Arena TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream:Fubo

No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Iowa

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Sioux City, Iowa

Sioux City, Iowa Venue: Tyson Events Center

Tyson Events Center TV channel: FOX Sports 1

Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 17 Ohio State

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

No. 19 Oklahoma State at South Dakota State

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: First Bank and Trust Arena

First Bank and Trust Arena TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Southern at No. 14 Oklahoma

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Log into ESPN's website or app with your Fubo account to watch.

Marshall at No. 5 Duke

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV channel: ACC Network

Abilene Christian at No. 15 TCU

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Southeast Missouri State at No. 22 Illinois

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Louisiana Tech at No. 21 Ole Miss

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Log into ESPN's website or app with your Fubo account to watch.

No. 4 UConn at No. 7 Louisville

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream:Fubo

Princeton at No. 10 UCLA

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV channel: Big Ten Network

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