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How to watch top 25 women's college basketball – November 15
Ranked teams are on the Sunday women's college basketball schedule for 13 games, including the USC Trojans squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Watch women's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Top 25 Games - Sunday, November 15
Eastern Michigan at No. 12 Kentucky
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- Venue: Memorial Coliseum
- TV channel: ESPN Unlimited
Columbia at No. 19 Maryland
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: XFINITY Center
No. 3 USC vs. No. 1 South Carolina
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Greenville, South Carolina
- Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stream:Fubo
No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Iowa
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Sioux City, Iowa
- Venue: Tyson Events Center
- TV channel: FOX Sports 1
Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 17 Ohio State
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
No. 19 Oklahoma State at South Dakota State
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Brookings, South Dakota
- Venue: First Bank and Trust Arena
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Southern at No. 14 Oklahoma
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Log into ESPN's website or app with your Fubo account to watch.
Marshall at No. 5 Duke
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV channel: ACC Network
Abilene Christian at No. 15 TCU
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena
Southeast Missouri State at No. 22 Illinois
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
Louisiana Tech at No. 21 Ole Miss
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Log into ESPN's website or app with your Fubo account to watch.
No. 4 UConn at No. 7 Louisville
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream:Fubo
Princeton at No. 10 UCLA
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
How to watch ACC Network Extra and SEC Network +
Is the game you want to watch on ACC Network Extra or SEC Network Plus? Here's how you can tune in and catch the action. If you're subscribed to a streaming or TV provider that offers SEC Network or ACC Network, you have access to Plus and Extra at no additional charge.To gain access, head to ESPN's website, mobile app, or streaming app on any device, and log in with your TV or streaming provider information. Don't have a cable provider with SEC Network or ACC Network? Fubo offers a wide variety of sports, including these channels, plus tons of other live TV, with no long-term contract.
Catch tons of live women's college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.