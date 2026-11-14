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The New Hampshire Wildcats versus the Boston College Eagles is one of two games on Sunday's college basketball slate that includes a America East team in play.

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America East Games Today

New Hampshire at Boston College

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Albany (NY) at Holy Cross

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Hart Center Arena

Hart Center Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.