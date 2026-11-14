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Basketball
America East Basketball TV & Schedule - November 15
3 days ago
The New Hampshire Wildcats versus the Boston College Eagles is one of two games on Sunday's college basketball slate that includes a America East team in play.
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America East Games Today
New Hampshire at Boston College
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Albany (NY) at Holy Cross
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
- Venue: Hart Center Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.
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