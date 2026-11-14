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Basketball
SWAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 15
3 days ago
SWAC teams will take the court in four games on Sunday's college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama State Hornets playing the San Jose State Spartans at Provident Credit Union Event Center.
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SWAC Games Today
Cleveland State at Alabama A&M
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Huntsville, Alabama
- Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center
- TV channel: SWAC TV
UAPB at No. 21 USC
- Date: Monday, November 16
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Galen Center
- TV channel: B1G+
Florida A&M at UTEP
- Date: Monday, November 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Don Haskins Center
- TV channel: MW+
Alabama State at San Jose State
- Date: Monday, November 16
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: San Jose, California
- Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center
- TV channel: MW+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.