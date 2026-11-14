Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

SWAC teams will take the court in four games on Sunday's college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama State Hornets playing the San Jose State Spartans at Provident Credit Union Event Center.

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SWAC Games Today

Cleveland State at Alabama A&M

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Alabama A&M Events Center TV channel: SWAC TV

UAPB at No. 21 USC

Date: Monday, November 16

Monday, November 16 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Galen Center TV channel: B1G+

Florida A&M at UTEP

Date: Monday, November 16

Monday, November 16 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Don Haskins Center TV channel: MW+

Alabama State at San Jose State

Date: Monday, November 16

Monday, November 16 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Provident Credit Union Event Center TV channel: MW+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.