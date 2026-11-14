Photo: Eakin Howard / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There are three games featuring a WCC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Pepperdine Waves versus the Oregon Ducks.

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WCC Games Today

Idaho State at Seattle U

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Redhawk Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State at Loyola Marymount

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Pepperdine at Oregon

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV channel: B1G+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.