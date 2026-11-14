undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Basketball
WCC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 15
4 days ago
There are three games featuring a WCC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Pepperdine Waves versus the Oregon Ducks.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
WCC Games Today
Idaho State at Seattle U
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Redhawk Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State at Loyola Marymount
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Gersten Pavilion
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Pepperdine at Oregon
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV channel: B1G+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.