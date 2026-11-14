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The Princeton Tigers versus the Rhode Island Rams is one of three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule that includes an Ivy League team on the court.

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Ivy League Games Today

Dartmouth at Boston University

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Case Gym TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard at American

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Bender Arena

Bender Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Princeton at Rhode Island

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Thomas M. Ryan Center

Thomas M. Ryan Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.