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Basketball
Ivy League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 15
3 days ago
The Princeton Tigers versus the Rhode Island Rams is one of three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule that includes an Ivy League team on the court.
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Ivy League Games Today
Dartmouth at Boston University
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Case Gym
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Harvard at American
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Venue: Bender Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Princeton at Rhode Island
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
- Venue: Thomas M. Ryan Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.