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There are two games featuring a MAC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Western Michigan Broncos versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

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MAC Games Today

Western Michigan at Southern Indiana

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Liberty Arena

Liberty Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius at Buffalo

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Alumni Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.