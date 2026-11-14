undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Basketball
MAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 15
4 days ago
There are two games featuring a MAC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Western Michigan Broncos versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
MAC Games Today
Western Michigan at Southern Indiana
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Evansville, Indiana
- Venue: Liberty Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius at Buffalo
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: Alumni Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.