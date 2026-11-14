Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Sunday's college basketball schedule includes two games with SEC teams on the court. Among those games is the Missouri Tigers taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles.

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SEC Games Today

Missouri vs. Marquette

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

United Center TV channel: Peacock

No. 7 Texas vs. Baylor

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.