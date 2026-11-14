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Basketball
SEC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 15
3 days ago
Sunday's college basketball schedule includes two games with SEC teams on the court. Among those games is the Missouri Tigers taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles.
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SEC Games Today
Missouri vs. Marquette
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 7 Texas vs. Baylor
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.