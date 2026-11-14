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Basketball
Big Sky Basketball TV & Schedule - November 15
4 days ago
The Sunday college basketball slate includes two games with a Big Sky team in action. Among those contests is the Cal Poly Mustangs squaring off against the Montana State Bobcats.
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Big Sky Games Today
Idaho State at Seattle U
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Redhawk Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Cal Poly at Montana State
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Bozeman, Montana
- Venue: Worthington Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.