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The Sunday college basketball slate includes two games with a Big Sky team in action. Among those contests is the Cal Poly Mustangs squaring off against the Montana State Bobcats.

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Big Sky Games Today

Idaho State at Seattle U

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Redhawk Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Poly at Montana State

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Worthington Arena

Worthington Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.