Photo: Scott Wachter / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Ranked teams are on the Saturday women's college basketball schedule in five games, including the Tarleton State Texans taking on the Texas Longhorns.

Watch women's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Top 25 Games - Saturday, November 14

Tarleton State at No. 6 Texas

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Log into ESPN's website or app with your Fubo account to watch.

DePaul vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Venue: Colonial Hall

Colonial Hall TV channel: NBC

Kansas State vs. No. 18 Minnesota

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Pentagon

No. 23 North Carolina at Pennsylvania

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: The Palestra

The Palestra TV channel: ESPN Unlimited

Kansas vs. No. 25 Nebraska

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Pentagon

How to watch ACC Network Extra and SEC Network +

Is the game you want to watch on ACC Network Extra or SEC Network Plus? Here's how you can tune in and catch the action. If you're subscribed to a streaming or TV provider that offers SEC Network or ACC Network, you have access to Plus and Extra at no additional charge.To gain access, head to ESPN's website, mobile app, or streaming app on any device, and log in with your TV or streaming provider information. Don't have a cable provider with SEC Network or ACC Network? Fubo offers a wide variety of sports, including these channels, plus tons of other live TV, with no long-term contract.

Catch tons of live women's college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.