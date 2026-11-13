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How to watch top 25 women's college basketball – November 14
Ranked teams are on the Saturday women's college basketball schedule in five games, including the Tarleton State Texans taking on the Texas Longhorns.
Watch women's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Top 25 Games - Saturday, November 14
Tarleton State at No. 6 Texas
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Log into ESPN's website or app with your Fubo account to watch.
DePaul vs. No. 13 Notre Dame
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- Venue: Colonial Hall
- TV channel: NBC
Kansas State vs. No. 18 Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Venue: Sanford Pentagon
No. 23 North Carolina at Pennsylvania
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: The Palestra
- TV channel: ESPN Unlimited
Kansas vs. No. 25 Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Venue: Sanford Pentagon
How to watch ACC Network Extra and SEC Network +
Is the game you want to watch on ACC Network Extra or SEC Network Plus? Here's how you can tune in and catch the action. If you're subscribed to a streaming or TV provider that offers SEC Network or ACC Network, you have access to Plus and Extra at no additional charge.To gain access, head to ESPN's website, mobile app, or streaming app on any device, and log in with your TV or streaming provider information. Don't have a cable provider with SEC Network or ACC Network? Fubo offers a wide variety of sports, including these channels, plus tons of other live TV, with no long-term contract.
Catch tons of live women's college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.