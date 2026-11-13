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Basketball
Sun Belt Basketball TV & Schedule - November 14
11 days ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes take the court in one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include Sun Belt squads.
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Sun Belt Games Today
Longwood at Old Dominion
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Chartway Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama at North Texas
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Denton, Texas
- Venue: UNT Coliseum
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall at Youngstown State
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Youngstown, Ohio
- Venue: Zidian Family Arena at Beeghly Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana at UNC Wilmington
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
- TV channel: FloCollege
Louisiana Tech at Nicholls State
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Venue: David R. Stopher Gymnasium
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe at Grand Canyon
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Global Credit Union Arena
- TV channel: MW+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.