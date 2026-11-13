Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The UL Monroe Warhawks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes take the court in one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include Sun Belt squads.

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Sun Belt Games Today

Longwood at Old Dominion

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Chartway Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama at North Texas

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall at Youngstown State

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Zidian Family Arena at Beeghly Center

Zidian Family Arena at Beeghly Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana at UNC Wilmington

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum TV channel: FloCollege

Louisiana Tech at Nicholls State

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: David R. Stopher Gymnasium

David R. Stopher Gymnasium TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe at Grand Canyon

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Global Credit Union Arena

Global Credit Union Arena TV channel: MW+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.