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Basketball
MAAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 14
11 days ago
Four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a MAAC team, including the matchup between the Rider Broncs and the Villanova Wildcats.
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MAAC Games Today
Manhattan at Le Moyne
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: Ted Grant Court
- TV channel: NEC Front Row
Rider at Villanova
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
NJIT at Fairfield
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Fairfield, Connecticut
- Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Brown at Siena
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.
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