Photo: Mattia Ozbot / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a MAAC team, including the matchup between the Rider Broncs and the Villanova Wildcats.

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MAAC Games Today

Manhattan at Le Moyne

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: Ted Grant Court

Ted Grant Court TV channel: NEC Front Row

Rider at Villanova

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

NJIT at Fairfield

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Leo D. Mahoney Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Brown at Siena

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.