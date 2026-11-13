Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Big West teams are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the UC Davis Aggies squaring off against the Sacramento State Hornets.

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Big West Games Today

UC Riverside at Fresno State

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center TV channel: YouTube

UC Davis at Sacramento State

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Hornet Pavilion

Hornet Pavilion TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Valley at Nevada

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center TV channel: MW+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.