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Basketball
Big West Basketball TV & Schedule - November 14
11 days ago
Big West teams are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the UC Davis Aggies squaring off against the Sacramento State Hornets.
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Big West Games Today
UC Riverside at Fresno State
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Fresno, California
- Venue: Save Mart Center
- TV channel: YouTube
UC Davis at Sacramento State
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Hornet Pavilion
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah Valley at Nevada
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
- TV channel: MW+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.