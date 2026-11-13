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ACC squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the UNC Asheville Bulldogs playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

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ACC Games Today

UNC Asheville at Georgia Tech

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Southern Utah at Wake Forest

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Utah Tech at Cal

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.