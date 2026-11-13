undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Basketball
ACC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 14
11 days ago
ACC squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the UNC Asheville Bulldogs playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
ACC Games Today
UNC Asheville at Georgia Tech
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Southern Utah at Wake Forest
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Utah Tech at Cal
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Haas Pavilion
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.