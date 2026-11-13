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Basketball
Big East Basketball TV & Schedule - November 14
11 days ago
Big East teams will take the court across two games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Colorado Buffaloes playing the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
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Big East Games Today
Colorado at Providence
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Providence, Rhode Island
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- TV channel: Peacock/NBCSN
Rider at Villanova
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.