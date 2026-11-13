Photo: Andrew Wevers / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Big East teams will take the court across two games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Colorado Buffaloes playing the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

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Big East Games Today

Colorado at Providence

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion TV channel: Peacock/NBCSN

Rider at Villanova

Date: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.