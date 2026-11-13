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Avalanche vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks - Nov. 14
The Montreal Canadiens (12-3-4), coming off a 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins, host the Colorado Avalanche (11-6-3) at Bell Centre on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Avalanche lost to the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing.
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Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.
The Avalanche have a 6-2-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 40 total goals (10 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 28.6%) while allowing 32 goals to their opponents.
Avalanche vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Canadiens 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (-116)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)
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Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens are 12-3-4 overall and 4-4-8 in overtime games.
- Montreal has 14 points (5-1-4) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Canadiens scored just one goal, they lost in overtime.
- Montreal has scored two goals in three games this season (2-1-0 record, four points).
- The Canadiens are 9-2-3 in the 14 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 21 points).
- In the six games when Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up eight points after finishing 4-2-0.
- In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Montreal is 5-2-2 (12 points).
- The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Canadiens went 5-1-2 in those matchups (12 points).
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have an 11-6-3 record this season and are -3-3 in games that have needed overtime.
- Colorado has earned four points (1-3-2) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Colorado has two points (0-4-2) in six games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in 14 games, earning 23 points from those contests.
- Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded 12 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Colorado has posted a record of 6-4-3 (15 points).
- The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Avalanche finished 4-2-0 in those contests (eight points).
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Team Stats Comparison
|Canadiens Rank
|Canadiens AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|8th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|4.05
|2nd
|13th
|3.00
|Goals Allowed
|3.10
|16th
|14th
|27.8
|Shots
|30.4
|3rd
|20th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|27.4
|15th
|30th
|13.79%
|Power Play %
|23.88%
|11th
|16th
|78.08%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.33%
|10th
Avalanche vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
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