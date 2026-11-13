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The Montreal Canadiens (12-3-4), coming off a 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins, host the Colorado Avalanche (11-6-3) at Bell Centre on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Avalanche lost to the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing.

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Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

The Avalanche have a 6-2-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 40 total goals (10 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 28.6%) while allowing 32 goals to their opponents.

Avalanche vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Canadiens 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (-116)

Canadiens (-116) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)

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Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens are 12-3-4 overall and 4-4-8 in overtime games.

Montreal has 14 points (5-1-4) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Canadiens scored just one goal, they lost in overtime.

Montreal has scored two goals in three games this season (2-1-0 record, four points).

The Canadiens are 9-2-3 in the 14 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 21 points).

In the six games when Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up eight points after finishing 4-2-0.

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Montreal is 5-2-2 (12 points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Canadiens went 5-1-2 in those matchups (12 points).

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have an 11-6-3 record this season and are -3-3 in games that have needed overtime.

Colorado has earned four points (1-3-2) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Colorado has two points (0-4-2) in six games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in 14 games, earning 23 points from those contests.

Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded 12 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Colorado has posted a record of 6-4-3 (15 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Avalanche finished 4-2-0 in those contests (eight points).

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Team Stats Comparison

Canadiens Rank Canadiens AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 8th 3.42 Goals Scored 4.05 2nd 13th 3.00 Goals Allowed 3.10 16th 14th 27.8 Shots 30.4 3rd 20th 28.3 Shots Allowed 27.4 15th 30th 13.79% Power Play % 23.88% 11th 16th 78.08% Penalty Kill % 80.33% 10th

Avalanche vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

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