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The Oregon State Beavers (3-0) will host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13, 2026.

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How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Oregon State

Game day: Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, November 13, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: YouTube

Oregon State 2025-26 Season Stats

Stat Rank Field Goal % 42.7 309 Opp. Field Goal % 43.5 128 Rebounds Per Game 29.6 304 Opp. Rebounds Per Game 31.9 237 Turnovers Per Game 11.3 224 Opp. Turnovers Per Game 9.8 286

Mississippi Valley State 2025-26 Season Stats

Stat Rank Field Goal % 41.1 347 Opp. Field Goal % 47.3 327 Rebounds Per Game 27.2 351 Opp. Rebounds Per Game 33.6 322 Turnovers Per Game 14.6 361 Opp. Turnovers Per Game 11.8 111

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Mississippi Valley State vs. Oregon State Stat Insights

Points

Last year, the Beavers recorded 71.1 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 83.0 the Delta Devils allowed.

Oregon State had a 2-1 record last season when putting up more than 83.0 points.

Mississippi Valley State went 3-5 last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Delta Devils scored an average of 64.2 points per game last year, 10.0 fewer points than the 74.2 the Beavers gave up.

Mississippi Valley State put together a 1-4 record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.

Oregon State went 7-1 last season when it allowed fewer than 64.2 points.

The Beavers had a -100-point scoring differential last season (-3.1 per game). The Delta Devils were also been out-scored by opponents on average last year (-619 total points, -18.8 per game).

Shooting

The Beavers made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Oregon State went 6-0 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Delta Devils' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Beavers given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Mississippi Valley State put together a 3-13 straight up record in games it shot above 43.5% from the field.

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Rebounding

The Beavers and the Delta Devils rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 29.6 and 27.2 boards per game last season, respectively.

When Oregon State earned the rebounding advantage they were 6-15 against the spread. When recording fewer boards, Mississippi Valley State was 0-26.

The Beavers were the 304th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Delta Devils ranked 351st.

The Beavers and the Delta Devils were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 7.3 and 7.6 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Delta Devils were 2-6 overall when they won the battle on the offensive boards. The Beavers were 10-13 when they lost the rebounding edge.

The Delta Devils were the 351st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beavers finished 330th.

Rebounding was a weakness for both organizations last season. Oregon State recorded a rebounding margin of -2.3 rebounds per game. Mississippi Valley State averaged a margin of -6.4 rebounds.

Oregon State Upcoming Games

Date Opponent Home/Away 11/16/2026 East Texas A&M Home 11/19/2026 Oregon Neutral 11/23/2026 Tulsa Neutral

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Games

Date Opponent Home/Away 11/20/2026 Arkansas Away 11/25/2026 New Mexico Away 12/1/2026 Michigan Away

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