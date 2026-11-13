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Basketball
Mississippi Valley State vs. Oregon State Time, TV & Stream – Nov. 13
3 days ago
The Oregon State Beavers (3-0) will host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13, 2026.
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How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Oregon State
- Game day: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: YouTube
Oregon State 2025-26 Season Stats
|Stat
|Rank
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|309
|Opp. Field Goal %
|43.5
|128
|Rebounds Per Game
|29.6
|304
|Opp. Rebounds Per Game
|31.9
|237
|Turnovers Per Game
|11.3
|224
|Opp. Turnovers Per Game
|9.8
|286
Mississippi Valley State 2025-26 Season Stats
|Stat
|Rank
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|347
|Opp. Field Goal %
|47.3
|327
|Rebounds Per Game
|27.2
|351
|Opp. Rebounds Per Game
|33.6
|322
|Turnovers Per Game
|14.6
|361
|Opp. Turnovers Per Game
|11.8
|111
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Mississippi Valley State vs. Oregon State Stat Insights
Points
- Last year, the Beavers recorded 71.1 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 83.0 the Delta Devils allowed.
- Oregon State had a 2-1 record last season when putting up more than 83.0 points.
- Mississippi Valley State went 3-5 last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Delta Devils scored an average of 64.2 points per game last year, 10.0 fewer points than the 74.2 the Beavers gave up.
- Mississippi Valley State put together a 1-4 record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.
- Oregon State went 7-1 last season when it allowed fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Beavers had a -100-point scoring differential last season (-3.1 per game). The Delta Devils were also been out-scored by opponents on average last year (-619 total points, -18.8 per game).
Shooting
- The Beavers made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Oregon State went 6-0 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Delta Devils' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Beavers given up to their opponents (43.5%).
- Mississippi Valley State put together a 3-13 straight up record in games it shot above 43.5% from the field.
Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply).
Rebounding
- The Beavers and the Delta Devils rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 29.6 and 27.2 boards per game last season, respectively.
- When Oregon State earned the rebounding advantage they were 6-15 against the spread. When recording fewer boards, Mississippi Valley State was 0-26.
- The Beavers were the 304th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Delta Devils ranked 351st.
- The Beavers and the Delta Devils were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 7.3 and 7.6 offensive boards per game, respectively.
- The Delta Devils were 2-6 overall when they won the battle on the offensive boards. The Beavers were 10-13 when they lost the rebounding edge.
- The Delta Devils were the 351st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beavers finished 330th.
- Rebounding was a weakness for both organizations last season. Oregon State recorded a rebounding margin of -2.3 rebounds per game. Mississippi Valley State averaged a margin of -6.4 rebounds.
Oregon State Upcoming Games
|Date
|Opponent
|Home/Away
|11/16/2026
|East Texas A&M
|Home
|11/19/2026
|Oregon
|Neutral
|11/23/2026
|Tulsa
|Neutral
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Games
|Date
|Opponent
|Home/Away
|11/20/2026
|Arkansas
|Away
|11/25/2026
|New Mexico
|Away
|12/1/2026
|Michigan
|Away