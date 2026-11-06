Celtics vs. Hornets Injury Report – Nov. 6

Photo: Justin Ford / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

As they gear up to play the Boston Celtics (6-2) on Friday, Nov. 6 at Spectrum Center, with the opening tip at 7 p.m. ET, the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Celtics also have listed two injured players.

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Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBCS-BOS, PCK-BOS, WSOC 9, and DAZN-CHA

NBCS-BOS, PCK-BOS, WSOC 9, and DAZN-CHA Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Celtics' Injury Report

Celtics Injuries:

Payton Pritchard: Day-To-Day (Eye),

Devin Carter: Out (Illness)

Celtics' Top Players

Celtics Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 7 27.0 6.0 7.9 0.7 0.4 1.6 Paul George 7 21.3 5.6 5.0 2.6 0.3 3.4 Payton Pritchard 8 13.0 2.8 3.6 0.8 0.3 1.6 Derrick White 8 12.8 3.3 5.1 1.4 0.4 1.5 Neemias Queta 8 9.8 6.3 1.4 0.3 1.5 0.3

Celtics Stats

Boston's +48 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.3 points per game (14th in the NBA) while giving up 108.3 per outing (sixth in the league).

Jayson Tatum scores a team-leading 27.0 points per game to rank eighth in the league.

Boston is 14th in the NBA at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.5 its opponents average.

Neemias Queta averages 6.3 rebounds per game (ranking 56th in the NBA) to lead the Celtics.

Boston knocks down 14.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 35.3% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 15.3 its opponents make while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Paul George ranks 12th in the NBA and leads the Celtics with 3.4 made treys per game.

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Hornets' Injury Report

Hornets Injuries:

Grant Williams: Day-To-Day (Hamstring),

Kon Knueppel: Day-To-Day (Leg)

Hornets' Top Players

Hornets Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 9 22.0 5.3 2.3 1.1 0.8 3.0 Naz Reid 9 16.9 8.3 1.9 0.6 0.6 2.3 Grayson Allen 9 15.7 2.8 2.7 0.6 0.4 3.6 Dennis Schroder 9 10.2 3.6 4.9 0.8 0.1 0.8 Moussa Diabate 9 8.9 9.1 2.0 1.6 0.9 0.0

Hornets Stats

Charlotte has a -100 scoring differential, falling short by 11.1 points per game. It is putting up 98.1 points per game, 30th in the league, and is allowing 109.2 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

Brandon Miller is ranked 25th in the league with a team-leading 22.0 points per game.

Charlotte grabs 46.1 rebounds per game (10th in league) while allowing 40.0 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

Moussa Diabate tops the Hornets with 9.1 rebounds per game (13th in league).

Charlotte connects on 13.0 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.4. It shoots 29.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 38.9%.

The Hornets' most prolific three-point shooter, Grayson Allen, ranks seventh in the NBA with 3.6 made triples per game.

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