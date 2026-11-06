Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Time, TV & Live Stream – 11/6/2026

Photo: Joe Hrycych / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres (7-5-3) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-7) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on November 6, 2026, starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Sabres rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 17 points and the Blue Jackets are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 14 points.

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Blue Jackets vs. Sabres: Nov. 6 Viewing Options

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, November 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Sabres' 2026-27 Stats

Stat Per-Game Average Rank Goals Scored 2.93 23rd Goals Allowed 3.33 20th Shots 27.8 13th Shots Allowed 27.3 14th Power Play % 16.33% 27th Penalty Kill % 69.81% 27th

Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Stats

Stat Per-Game Average Rank Goals Scored 2.57 28th Goals Allowed 3 12th Shots 25.8 23rd Shots Allowed 27.3 14th Power Play % 16.22% 28th Penalty Kill % 73.17% 24th

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Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Top Players

Sabres

Tage Thompson is one of Buffalo's top contributors this season with 18 points. He has averaged 0.7 goals per game, shooting 15.4%.

With eight goals and six assists, Jack Quinn is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with his 14 points (0.9 per game).

Zachary Benson has contributed 14 points for Buffalo in 15 games this season, scoring on 5.6% of his shots and recording two goals and 12 assists.

In 10 games played this season, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (4-3-3) has given up 33 goals.

Blue Jackets

Kent Johnson has scored seven goals (0.5 per game) and collected seven assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 14 total points (one per game). He averages 2.1 shots per game, shooting 24.1%.

Charlie Coyle has posted 13 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 10 assists.

Columbus' Zachary Kenneth Werenski is among the leaders on the team with 13 total points (one goal and 12 assists).

Cam Talbot is 5-2-0 in eight games this season, conceding 18 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 181 saves and a .910 save percentage (13th in the league).

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Injury Report

Sabres

Matt Grzelcyk: Out (Lower Body),

Alex Lyon: Out (Upper Body),

Jack Rathbone: Out (Undisclosed),

Justin Danforth: Out (Upper Body),

Konsta Helenius: Out (Upper Body)

Blue Jackets

Isac Lundeström: Out (Achilles)

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Sabres' Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2026 Ducks W 7-6 Away 10/31/2026 Kings W 3-2 Away 11/4/2026 Senators L 2-1 Home 11/6/2026 Blue Jackets - Home 11/8/2026 Golden Knights - Home 11/11/2026 Lightning - Home 11/12/2026 Blackhawks - Away

Blue Jackets' Schedule