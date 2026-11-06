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Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Time, TV & Live Stream – 11/6/2026
The Buffalo Sabres (7-5-3) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-7) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on November 6, 2026, starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Sabres rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 17 points and the Blue Jackets are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 14 points.
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Blue Jackets vs. Sabres: Nov. 6 Viewing Options
- Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: KeyBank Center
- Live Stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Sabres' 2026-27 Stats
|Stat
|Per-Game Average
|Rank
|Goals Scored
|2.93
|23rd
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|20th
|Shots
|27.8
|13th
|Shots Allowed
|27.3
|14th
|Power Play %
|16.33%
|27th
|Penalty Kill %
|69.81%
|27th
Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Stats
|Stat
|Per-Game Average
|Rank
|Goals Scored
|2.57
|28th
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|Shots
|25.8
|23rd
|Shots Allowed
|27.3
|14th
|Power Play %
|16.22%
|28th
|Penalty Kill %
|73.17%
|24th
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Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Top Players
Sabres
- Tage Thompson is one of Buffalo's top contributors this season with 18 points. He has averaged 0.7 goals per game, shooting 15.4%.
- With eight goals and six assists, Jack Quinn is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with his 14 points (0.9 per game).
- Zachary Benson has contributed 14 points for Buffalo in 15 games this season, scoring on 5.6% of his shots and recording two goals and 12 assists.
- In 10 games played this season, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (4-3-3) has given up 33 goals.
Blue Jackets
- Kent Johnson has scored seven goals (0.5 per game) and collected seven assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 14 total points (one per game). He averages 2.1 shots per game, shooting 24.1%.
- Charlie Coyle has posted 13 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 10 assists.
- Columbus' Zachary Kenneth Werenski is among the leaders on the team with 13 total points (one goal and 12 assists).
- Cam Talbot is 5-2-0 in eight games this season, conceding 18 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 181 saves and a .910 save percentage (13th in the league).
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Injury Report
Sabres
Matt Grzelcyk: Out (Lower Body),
Alex Lyon: Out (Upper Body),
Jack Rathbone: Out (Undisclosed),
Justin Danforth: Out (Upper Body),
Konsta Helenius: Out (Upper Body)
Blue Jackets
Isac Lundeström: Out (Achilles)
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Sabres' Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/29/2026
|Ducks
|W 7-6
|Away
|10/31/2026
|Kings
|W 3-2
|Away
|11/4/2026
|Senators
|L 2-1
|Home
|11/6/2026
|Blue Jackets
|-
|Home
|11/8/2026
|Golden Knights
|-
|Home
|11/11/2026
|Lightning
|-
|Home
|11/12/2026
|Blackhawks
|-
|Away
Blue Jackets' Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/31/2026
|Stars
|L 3-1
|Away
|11/3/2026
|Avalanche
|W 7-2
|Home
|11/5/2026
|Stars
|W 2-1
|Home
|11/6/2026
|Sabres
|-
|Away
|11/10/2026
|Panthers
|-
|Home
|11/12/2026
|Lightning
|-
|Home
|11/14/2026
|Flyers
|-
|Home