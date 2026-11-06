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Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks - Nov. 6
The Buffalo Sabres (7-5-3) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-7) at KeyBank Center on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Sabres fell to the Ottawa Senators 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars.
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Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.
The Blue Jackets have a 5-5-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 24 goals while allowing 26 in that period. On the power play, 27 opportunities have resulted in four goals (14.8% conversion rate).
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Sabres 4, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-181)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
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Sabres Splits and Trends
- The Sabres are 7-5-3 overall and 2-3-5 in overtime games.
- In the eight games Buffalo has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-2 record (good for 12 points).
- In the three games this season the Sabres scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- Buffalo has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Sabres have scored three or more goals in 10 games (6-1-3, 15 points).
- In the two games when Buffalo has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost both times.
- In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Buffalo is 6-3-0 (12 points).
- The Sabres have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 1-2-3 (five points).
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 4-0-4 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 7-7.
- Columbus has earned six points (3-2-0) in its five games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.
- Columbus has earned four points (2-2-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in five games, earning six points from those contests.
- Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Columbus is 1-2-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-5-0 to record 10 points.
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Team Stats Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|23rd
|2.93
|Goals Scored
|2.57
|28th
|20th
|3.33
|Goals Allowed
|3.00
|12th
|13th
|27.8
|Shots
|25.8
|23rd
|14th
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|27.3
|14th
|27th
|16.33%
|Power Play %
|16.22%
|28th
|27th
|69.81%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.17%
|24th
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
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