Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks - Nov. 6

Photo: Joe Hrycych / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres (7-5-3) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-7) at KeyBank Center on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Sabres fell to the Ottawa Senators 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars.

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Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.

The Blue Jackets have a 5-5-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 24 goals while allowing 26 in that period. On the power play, 27 opportunities have resulted in four goals (14.8% conversion rate).

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Sabres 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-181)

Sabres (-181) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

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Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres are 7-5-3 overall and 2-3-5 in overtime games.

In the eight games Buffalo has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-2 record (good for 12 points).

In the three games this season the Sabres scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Buffalo has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Sabres have scored three or more goals in 10 games (6-1-3, 15 points).

In the two games when Buffalo has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost both times.

In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Buffalo is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Sabres have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 1-2-3 (five points).

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 4-0-4 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 7-7.

Columbus has earned six points (3-2-0) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.

Columbus has earned four points (2-2-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in five games, earning six points from those contests.

Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Columbus is 1-2-0 (two points) this season.

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-5-0 to record 10 points.

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Team Stats Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 23rd 2.93 Goals Scored 2.57 28th 20th 3.33 Goals Allowed 3.00 12th 13th 27.8 Shots 25.8 23rd 14th 27.3 Shots Allowed 27.3 14th 27th 16.33% Power Play % 16.22% 28th 27th 69.81% Penalty Kill % 73.17% 24th

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

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