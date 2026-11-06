Ducks vs. Flames Prediction & Picks - Nov. 6

Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Calgary Flames (7-8-1) will try to prolong a five-game home win streak when they face the Anaheim Ducks (7-7-1) on Friday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

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Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.

The Ducks have put up a 3-6-1 record during their last 10 contests. They have scored 36 total goals (13 power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 38.2%) while giving up 42 goals to their opponents.

Ducks vs. Flames Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Flames 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-125)

Flames (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

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Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames have finished -1-1 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 7-8-1.

In the four games Calgary has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-1 record (good for seven points).

In the four games this season the Flames recorded only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Calgary has taken four points from the five games this season when it scored two goals (2-3-0 record).

The Flames have scored three or more goals in six games (5-1-0, 10 points).

In the five games when Calgary has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 2-3-0 to record four points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Calgary is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Flames' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Flames went 4-6-1 in those contests (nine points).

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a record of 7-7-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime contests.

Anaheim has earned nine points (4-2-1) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Anaheim failed to win all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored three or more goals nine times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-1-1).

This season, Anaheim has recorded a single power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-1-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned 11 points in those games.

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Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 30th 2.44 Goals Scored 3.60 7th 24th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.80 30th 11th 27.9 Shots 24.8 29th 28th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27.3 14th 5th 29.73% Power Play % 38.00% 2nd 9th 84.00% Penalty Kill % 74.58% 21st

Ducks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

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