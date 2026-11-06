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NHL

Ducks vs. Flames Time, TV & Live Stream – 11/6/2026

8 days ago
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Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Calgary Flames (7-8-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (7-7-1) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 8 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Saddledome and broadcast on ESPN+. The Flames sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 15 points and the Ducks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 15 points.

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Ducks vs. Flames: Nov. 6 Viewing Options

  • Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Live Stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Flames' 2026-27 Stats

StatPer-Game AverageRank
Goals Scored2.4430th
Goals Allowed3.4424th
Shots27.911th
Shots Allowed29.928th
Power Play %29.73%5th
Penalty Kill %84%9th

Ducks' 2026-27 Stats

StatPer-Game AverageRank
Goals Scored3.67th
Goals Allowed3.830th
Shots24.829th
Shots Allowed27.314th
Power Play %38%2nd
Penalty Kill %74.58%21st

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Ducks vs. Flames Top Players

Flames

  • Joel Farabee is one of Calgary's leading contributors this season with 15 points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 13.5%.
  • Having scored three goals and adding 11 assists, Matthew Coronato is excelling for Calgary through 16 games.
  • On 29 shots (for four goals) and six assists, Morgan Frost has created 10 points this season.
  • Dustin Wolf (3-4-1) has a 3.7 goals against average and a save percentage of .870 for Calgary.

Ducks

  • Leo Carlsson has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and collected 17 assists (1.1 per game), fueling the Anaheim offense with 22 total points (1.5 per game). He averages 1.6 shots per game, shooting 20.8%.
  • Jackson LaCombe has collected 17 points this season, with one goal and 16 assists.
  • Beckett Sennecke is a crucial contributor on offense for Anaheim with eight goals and eight assists.
  • Lukas Dostal is 4-4-1 this season, compiling 211 saves and giving up 31 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .872 save percentage (51st in the league).

Ducks vs. Flames Injury Report

Flames

Brennan Othmann: Day-To-Day (Upper Body),

Devin Cooley: Out (Lower Body),

Samuel Honzek: Out (Lower Body),

Jonathan Huberdeau: Out (Hip)

Ducks

Ryan Poehling: Out (Lower Body),

A.J. Greer: Out (Upper Body),

Troy Terry: Out (Hip),

Ian Moore: Out (Lower Body)

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Flames' Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away
10/31/2026AvalancheL 5-2Away
11/2/2026SharksW 2-1Away
11/4/2026KrakenL 2-1Away
11/6/2026Ducks-Home
11/8/2026Flyers-Home
11/11/2026Rangers-Home
11/14/2026Kings-Away

Ducks' Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away
11/1/2026SenatorsW 6-3Home
11/3/2026CanucksW 5-4Away
11/5/2026Oilers-Away
11/6/2026Flames-Away
11/8/2026Penguins-Home
11/11/2026Predators-Home
11/14/2026Islanders-Home
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