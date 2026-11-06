Ducks vs. Flames Time, TV & Live Stream – 11/6/2026

Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Calgary Flames (7-8-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (7-7-1) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 8 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Saddledome and broadcast on ESPN+. The Flames sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 15 points and the Ducks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 15 points.

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Ducks vs. Flames: Nov. 6 Viewing Options

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, November 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Flames' 2026-27 Stats

Stat Per-Game Average Rank Goals Scored 2.44 30th Goals Allowed 3.44 24th Shots 27.9 11th Shots Allowed 29.9 28th Power Play % 29.73% 5th Penalty Kill % 84% 9th

Ducks' 2026-27 Stats

Stat Per-Game Average Rank Goals Scored 3.6 7th Goals Allowed 3.8 30th Shots 24.8 29th Shots Allowed 27.3 14th Power Play % 38% 2nd Penalty Kill % 74.58% 21st

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Ducks vs. Flames Top Players

Flames

Joel Farabee is one of Calgary's leading contributors this season with 15 points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 13.5%.

Having scored three goals and adding 11 assists, Matthew Coronato is excelling for Calgary through 16 games.

On 29 shots (for four goals) and six assists, Morgan Frost has created 10 points this season.

Dustin Wolf (3-4-1) has a 3.7 goals against average and a save percentage of .870 for Calgary.

Ducks

Leo Carlsson has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and collected 17 assists (1.1 per game), fueling the Anaheim offense with 22 total points (1.5 per game). He averages 1.6 shots per game, shooting 20.8%.

Jackson LaCombe has collected 17 points this season, with one goal and 16 assists.

Beckett Sennecke is a crucial contributor on offense for Anaheim with eight goals and eight assists.

Lukas Dostal is 4-4-1 this season, compiling 211 saves and giving up 31 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .872 save percentage (51st in the league).

Ducks vs. Flames Injury Report

Flames

Brennan Othmann: Day-To-Day (Upper Body),

Devin Cooley: Out (Lower Body),

Samuel Honzek: Out (Lower Body),

Jonathan Huberdeau: Out (Hip)

Ducks

Ryan Poehling: Out (Lower Body),

A.J. Greer: Out (Upper Body),

Troy Terry: Out (Hip),

Ian Moore: Out (Lower Body)

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Flames' Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2026 Avalanche L 5-2 Away 11/2/2026 Sharks W 2-1 Away 11/4/2026 Kraken L 2-1 Away 11/6/2026 Ducks - Home 11/8/2026 Flyers - Home 11/11/2026 Rangers - Home 11/14/2026 Kings - Away

Ducks' Schedule