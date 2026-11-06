OVC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Friday college basketball schedule includes one game featuring an OVC team on the court. That matchup? The the Eastern Illinois Panthers playing the Iowa Hawkeyes.

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OVC Games Today

Eastern Illinois at Iowa

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena TV channel: BTN

BTN Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

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