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Basketball

Summit League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Jaime Crawford / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Saint Thomas Tommies versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers is one of four games on the Friday college basketball slate that includes a Summit League team on the court.

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Summit League Games Today

St. Thomas at Minnesota

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: The Barn
  • TV channel: Peacock/NBCSN

Southern Illinois at UMKC

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Swinney Recreation Center
  • TV channel: Summit League Network

Omaha at No. 25 BYU

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Provo, Utah
  • Venue: Marriott Center
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota State at San Francisco

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: War Memorial at the Sobrato Center
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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