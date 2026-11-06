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Basketball
Summit League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers is one of four games on the Friday college basketball slate that includes a Summit League team on the court.
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Summit League Games Today
St. Thomas at Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: The Barn
- TV channel: Peacock/NBCSN
Southern Illinois at UMKC
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Swinney Recreation Center
- TV channel: Summit League Network
Omaha at No. 25 BYU
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Venue: Marriott Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota State at San Francisco
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: War Memorial at the Sobrato Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.