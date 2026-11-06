Summit League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Jaime Crawford / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Saint Thomas Tommies versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers is one of four games on the Friday college basketball slate that includes a Summit League team on the court.

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Summit League Games Today

St. Thomas at Minnesota

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: The Barn

The Barn TV channel: Peacock/NBCSN

Southern Illinois at UMKC

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Swinney Recreation Center

Swinney Recreation Center TV channel: Summit League Network

Omaha at No. 25 BYU

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Marriott Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota State at San Francisco

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial at the Sobrato Center

War Memorial at the Sobrato Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.