Big West Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Big West teams will be in action in two games on Friday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Cal Baptist Lancers squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers at Gill Coliseum.

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Big West Games Today

CSU Northridge at Kansas State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist at Oregon State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum TV channel: YouTube

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.