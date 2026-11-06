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Basketball
SEC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse versus the Texas A&M Aggies is one of eight games on Friday's college basketball schedule that features an SEC team on the court.
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SEC Games Today
James Madison at No. 23 Kentucky
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Presbyterian at Georgia
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Missouri vs. Saint Louis
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Enterprise Center
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas State at No. 20 Alabama
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Northern Kentucky at Texas A&M
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Southern at LSU
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.