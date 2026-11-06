SEC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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The Northern Kentucky Norse versus the Texas A&M Aggies is one of eight games on Friday's college basketball schedule that features an SEC team on the court.

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SEC Games Today

James Madison at No. 23 Kentucky

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Presbyterian at Georgia

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Missouri vs. Saint Louis

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas State at No. 20 Alabama

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Northern Kentucky at Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Southern at LSU

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.